The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Friday said they issued show cause orders against eight barangay officials in Cebu City for violating the ongoing enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

During the Laging Handa briefing, Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said these officials tolerate basketball games, curfew violations, and even illegal cockfighting.

“We already filed cases and issued show cause order against eight barangay captains in Cebu for different violations. There are some who tolerate basketball games, curfew violations, illegal cockfighting and the barangay captains did not do anything to stop these activities as our policy is to stay at home since Cebu City is under ECQ,” Malaya said.

Malaya said barangay officials who received their show cause order must reply to DILG within 48 hours.

“Some already gave their reply and are being processed by our legal office,” he added.

“If we found in our investigation that their answer is not acceptable, we will file a case against them at the Ombudsman for dereliction of duty and grave misconduct,” he said.

Malaya said they will also request for the preventive suspension of the officials.

Last July 7, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said 182 barangay officials are facing administrative cases while 19 mayors received show cause orders for reported irregularities in the distribution of social amelioration program.

He said 886 suspected local officials will face criminal cases where 195 cases have been filed at the fiscal’s office.

“This will be continuous and included here are those who made violations in Cebu City while ECQ is on-going such as allowing procession and celebrating fiesta,” Año said.

“We need to do this because people must follow our minimum health standards. This is the key to prevent contamination,” he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS