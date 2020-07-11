The government has heightened screening and surveillance activities amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a statement, said that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases adopted on July 9, through its Resolution No. 53, the recommendation of the National Task Force for COVID-19 to "strengthen" screening and surveillance activities.

The efforts include hiring by the Department of Transportation of more civilians to serve as additional personnel for contact tracing and swabbing in ports of entry; and dedicating Subic in Zambales and other ports as hubs for international crew change, strictly observing established health protocols and guidelines.

The IATF also approved the establishment of one-stop shops under the DOTr for uniform processing of arrivals in all gateways.

"The inbound flight crew protocols as mandated by the International Civil Aviation Organization for inbound flight crew are hereby adopted," Resolution No. 53 also read.

The IATF directed the DOTr, including its attached agencies, such as the Civil Aeronautics Board and Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, to issue the necessary guidelines, specifying that inbound flight crew must remain in their accommodation establishments upon arrival to avoid COVID-19 transmission.

As of July 10, COVID-19 cases in the country increased to 52,914, with 38,324 active cases, 13,230 recoveries, and 1,360 deaths. Celerina Monte/DMS