Malacañang reiterated on Friday its call to the public to continue observing minimum public health standards amid the World Health Organization's acknowledgement that coronavirus may be airborne indoors.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the acknowledgment of the WHO that COVID-19 may be passed through air "is something we leave to the health experts."

Roque said the Palace will be fully supportive of ideas based on science and hard data.

"While the scientific community is discussing the mode of transmission of COVID-19, we call on our citizens to continue observing minimum public health standards, such as wearing of masks, washing of hands, and practicing social distancing," he said.

He urged the public to continue to protect people who are considered vulnerable, which include but not limited to the senior citizens, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women by staying at home to save lives.

"Filipinos demonstrated this before, when more than 8 out of 10 people believe that stay-at-home measures are worth it to save lives, according to a recent survey," the official said.

"We can do it again so together we can heal and recover as one," he added.

The WHO acknowledged that COVID-19 may stay in the air in crowded indoor spaces, spreading from one person to the other.

This came after over 200 scientists urged the international body to revisit the research and revise its position that coronavirus is not airborne. Celerina Monte/DMS