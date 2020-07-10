The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved the motorcycle back riding for couple starting Friday, July 10, Malacañang said on Thursday.

In a virtual press briefing from Davao City, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque reiterated that other types of back-riding services, such as Angkas, is not allowed.

"The back riding is only for the couples, for private (sector). Angkas is not included because it does not have a franchise yet," he said.

"It will be effective tomorrow because the National Task Force will formally approve the back riding with shield although it is approved in principle by the IATF," the official added.

Showing the prototype that was proposed by Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap, Roque said there should be a shield between the driver and the rider.

He added that the couple should both observe the minimum public health standards, such as wearing of mask and helmet.

The motorcycle driver should also observe speed limits, he added.

The IATF has banned back riding since President Rodrigo Duterte imposed a lockdown in most parts of the country in March to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Celerina Monte/DMS