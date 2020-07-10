Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Thursday said there is a possibility that community quarantine in Cebu City will be downgraded after July 15.

In a radio interview, Año said it will depend on the data they will be able to gather in the city before July 15.

Cebu City was placed under enhanced community quarantine last June 15 after the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the area increased.

“There is a big possibility that their category will downgrade after July 15… They can be placed under MECQ (modified enhanced community quarantine) or GCQ (general community quarantine) depending on our analytics but we can see remarkable changes in Cebu City,” he said.

Año said these changes may be due to attention and resources given by the government in the city.

As to Metro Manila, Año said localized lockdown is still needed as the number of infected persons per day reached more than 1,000.

He said he had a meeting with Metro Manila Council and they are pushing for localized lockdown whether at a community, street, building or barangay as the government is going towards economic recovery.

“So that we can open up business and the people can go back to work but they really need immediate action… Once they have one case, they should conduct lockdown and immediately bring out the patient and test the people around him… Let’s not wait thinking it might not be COVID,” the secretary said.

Año is encouraging the public, especially those who had contact with a possible infected patient, to step forward and be tested.

“Don’t wait to be traced. Come forward because we have enough testing kits… We need initiative here, that’s the key,” he said.

He did not mention if the region will remain under GCQ after July 15.

Año said if people will continue to violate and not cooperate on the health protocols set by the government, they will be stricter in apprehending and reminding violators.