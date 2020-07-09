The nine policemen involved in the June 29 shooting incident in Jolo which resulted to the death of four Army intelligence personnel are at the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City on Wednesday.

Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said the transfer is to ensure their availability to face the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

“Acting on orders of PNP Chief, Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa, Police Brig. Gen Manuel Abu, Regional Director of Police Regional Office-BAR ( Bansamoro Autonomous Region) personally escorted the nine Jolo policemen to Camp Crame, where they will remain under restrictive custody,” Banac said.

He said the cops arrived in Manila around 10:15 am Tuesday and were turned over to the deputy director for operations of the Headquarters Support Service at 11am.

They were Police Senior Master Sergeant Abdelzhimar Padjiri, Police Master Sergeant Hanie Baddiri, Police Staff Sergeant Iskandar Susulan, Police Staff Sergeant Ernisar Sappal, Police CorporalSulki Andaki, and Patrolman Moh. Nur Pasani, all members of the Jolo MPS Alert Team; and Police Staff Sergeant Almudzrin Hadjaruddin, Patrolman Alkajal Mandangan, and Patrolman Rajiv Putalan of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) of Sulu will undergo further investigation by the NBI.

As for the one who tested positive on a rapid test last week, Banac said the cop tested negative on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during his confirmatory test. Ella Dionisio/DMS