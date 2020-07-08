Fifty one foreigners were arrested in Makati City for their alleged involvement in an illegal online game last Monday.

Major Jaybee Bayani, Southern Police District spokesman, said suspects were arrested around 9:15 pm at Barangay Pio del Pilarafter intelligence operatives caught them in an anti-illegal gambling operation under an unregistered Chinese Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) company.

“50 were Chinese nationals and one Myanmar national,” Bayani said.

Prior to their arrest, Makati police have been receiving calls from residents of alleged illegal gambling in the area.

Recovered in the operation were laptops, cellphones, and electronic gadgets.

All arrested suspects are under police custody. Ella Dionisio/DMS