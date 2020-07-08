Manila's senior assistant city prosecutor was killed in an ambush in Paco on Tuesday morning.

In a report, the Manila Police District (MPD) identified the victim as Jovencio Senados, 61.

Senados was onboard a Toyota Yaris vehicle driven by his nephew identified as Feljie Bagares when the incident happened along the west bound portion of Quirino Avenue near the corner of Anakbayan St in Brgy 686, Zone 75, District 5, Paco around 10:52 am.

Based on initial investigation the victim was fired upon by still unidentified suspect on a black Montero SUV.

According to a police report while driving along Quirino Ave. a Toyota Innova vehicle swerved in front of Senados' vehicle while one black Montero SUV overtook at the right of the prosecutor' car.

One of the suspects slightly opened the window and shot Senados many times.

After the shooting incident, the vehicles of the suspects sped off towards Taft Avenue while Senados died on the spot after sustaining gunshot wounds to the head and his body.

"The (scene of the crime operatives) SOCO MPD led by Police Maj. Lizann Sugcang processed the crime scene and collected the pieces of evidence therein," the report stated.

MPD said "the personal effects of the victim is in the custody of MPD SOCO for proper disposition," while the "victim's cadaver was transferred to Funeraria Cruz for autopsy and safekeeping." Robina Asido/DMS