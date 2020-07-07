The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said he wants the two policemen involved in the death of a 15-year-old girl in Ilocos Sur to be dismissed.

In a press briefing, Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa said he directed the Internal Affairs Service to finish their probe and dismiss the policemen.

“I actually directed IAS to finish and dismiss the policeman in 15 days. That's the thrust that I have given since I sat as OIC that we should be able to dismiss our personnel fast,” he said.

Gamboa said investigators have very good evidence that would substantially prove that the two PNP personnel were involved in killing the teenager.

On Sunday, Gamboa said murder charges were filed against the two cops.

“So I hope you will help me watch our IAS that 15 days from now we will require the dismissal of these two policemen and of course other than the criminal charges that had already filed against them,” he said.

“I hope the public would understand that the PNP leadership is doing its best starting reforms from recruitment to while they are in the service so that in the end we are able to produce credible policemen who can actually maintain peace and order in the community,” he added.

Prior to the killing in Brgy Daclapan, Cabugao, Ilocos Sur last July 2, the victim with her 18-year-old cousin filed a complaint against the two cops at Cabugao municipal police station for allegedly molesting and raping them.

A rape case will also be filed against the policemen once the medico legal examination results of the victims are released.

The two cops are now under restrictive custody at the Ilocos regional headquarters while under investigation.

The chiefs of police of San Juan and Cabugao police stations were also administratively relieved from their posts for command responsibility. Ella Dionisio/DMS