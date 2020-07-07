Malacañang said on Monday that only a limited number of the members of Congress will be allowed to be present if President Rodrigo Duterte decides to personally deliver his fifth State of the Nation Address later this month at the House of Representatives.

In a virtual press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that preparations have been ongoing for the President's SONA on July 27.

"There are two (scenarios) being discussed. The President can physically be present (at the House of Representatives) where only around 50 members of Congress, both from the House and the Senate, are present, or it can only be held via live telecast but still under reduced capacity because under MGCQ (modified general community quarantine, it will have to be 50 percent of capacity of Congress," he said.

In the previous SONAs, the Plenary Hall of the House of Representatives were usually jam-packed as many people attended the annual event.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic, the government has to observe the minimum health standards, such as physical distancing.

As provided in the Constitution, the President should address the Congress at the opening of its regular session, which is on the fourth Monday of July of every year. Celerina Monte/DMS