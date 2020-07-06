Authorities arrested five individuals and confiscated P30-million worth of illegal drugs from separate buy-bust operations in Quezon City and Taguig City.

Joint operatives from Quezon City Police District (QCPD) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) conducted the anti-drug operation around 8pm at Barangay Sto. Domingo, Quezon City last Saturday which resulted in the arrest of four suspects.

Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo, QCPD Director, said the suspects were arrested after they received payment from a police poseur buyer.

Confiscated from them were 4,000 grams of suspected shabu amounting to P27.2 million.

On Sunday, operatives from PDEA conducted a buy-bust operation in a mall parking lot around 1pm which resulted in the arrest of a drug suspect and confiscation of around 500 grams of suspected shabu amounting to P3.4 million.

The arrested suspects are now under the custody of PDEA and will face charges for alleged violation of Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Ella Dionisio/DMS