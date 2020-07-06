Bangsamoro government Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim on Saturday said they will recommend to the national government to have a Bangsamoro representative in the Anti-Terrorism Council.

“The BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao) is open to engage the National Government on preparedness against this vicious phenomenon, as we collectively explore new potential approaches to holistically protect our people from the menace of terrorism,” Ebrahim said in a statement.

“This engagement can start with the Bangsamoro having representation in the Anti-Terrorism Council”, he added.

The Bangsamoro chief said they respect President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to sign the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 despite their earlier appeal to veto the bill due to some controversial provisions.

“We trust that the President will ensure that the concerns and apprehensions of the Bangsamoro people on some provisions of the law will not happen,” Ebrahim said.

Duterte signed Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 last July 3. Ella Dionisio/DMS