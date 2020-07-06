The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday recorded 2,434 new coronavirus disease cases in the country, the highest recorded since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic in March.

Based on the latest Case Bulletin of the DOH, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is now at 44,254.

The latest record is higher compared to the 1,531 reported last July 3.

“As the country continues to ease community quarantine measures, the rise in the number of cases today may be attributed to the increased contact among the population,” according to DOH.

Of the newly-reported cases, 1,147 were "fresh cases", or test results that came out and were validated by the DOH - Epidemiology Bureau in the last three days while 1,287 were already considered as "late cases," or those laboratory results that came out four days ago or more but were just recently validated.

DOH also said 489 additional patients have recovered from COVID-19 bringing the total to 11,942.

Meanwhile, seven more COVID-19 patients died, increasing the number of fatalities to 1,297.

The health department clarified that of the seven reported deaths, six or 86 percent occurred in June.

“Ten duplicates were removed from the total case count. The total cases reported may be subject to change as these numbers undergo constant cleaning and validation,” it said.

DOH reminded the public to continue practicing general preventive measures, such as proper hand washing, physical distancing, wearing of masks, avoidance of non-essential travel outside their homes, and to observe minimum health standards to prevent the transmission of the virus.

“We appeal to all establishments to implement the minimum health standards in their premises and immediately report clustering of confirmed cases in their respective workplaces,” it added. Ella Dionisio/DMS