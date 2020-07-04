Philippine Army chief Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay said two terrorists being pursued by soldiers killed by the policemen in Sulu were suspected suicide bombers.

"These are the suspected bombers. (They) were about to capture them. They were just pinpointing the house and then we lost the opportunity and imagine these two could make two more Jolo Cathedral bombings. That is their potential," Gapay said.

Despite temporary set back, Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesman Major Gen. Edgard Arevalo assures that security and intelligence operations of the military continues.

"The security and intelligence operations in Sulu continue in full swing up to this very moment. There’s no let-up," he said.

"The disruption of the operation due to that unfortunate incident was a temporary setback. The entire AFP machinery and infrastructure are still in place and on track," Arevalo said.

"The guidance of the AFP Chief General Felimon Santos, Jr. to the troops: 'Eyes on the ball,'" he added. Robina Asido/DMS