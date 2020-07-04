The government has allowed religious gatherings up to 10 percent of the venue seating capacity or up to 10 persons, whichever is higher, in areas under the general community quarantine, Malacañang said on Friday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the new guidelines on religious gatherings would be effective after July 10.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases approved the amended guidelines, through Resolution No. 51, in a meeting on Thursday, July 2.

However, the new resolution said, "religious gathering shall be limited to the conduct of religious worship and/or service."

It added that there should also be no objection from the local government units where the religious gathering may take place.

"The religious denominations should strictly observe their submitted protocols and minimum public health standards, particularly social distancing measures and non-pharmaceutical interventions such as the obligatory wearing of face masks and immediate availability of hand hygiene necessities in the premises," it said.

Currently, only up to 10 persons are allowed in a religious gathering in areas under GCQ, like Metro Manila.

But some religious sects, including the Catholic Church, have been complaining on the cap in the number of participants that the government has imposed. Celerina Monte/DMS