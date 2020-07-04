President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law the controversial anti-terror bill, Malacañang said on Friday.

Republic Act No. 11479, otherwise known as the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, was inked Friday, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a statement.

"The signing of the aforesaid law demonstrates our serious commitment to stamp out terrorism, which has long plagued the country and has caused unimaginable grief and horror to many of our people," he said.

He noted that terrorism strikes anytime and anywhere.

"It is a crime against the people and humanity; thus, the fight against terrorism requires a comprehensive approach to contain terrorist threat," Roque stressed.

Duterte approved the anti-terror law despite the strong opposition by some quarters, including human rights advocates.

The oppositors claimed that some provisions of the law are unconstitutional and could be used by the law enforcers to violate human rights.

They vowed to question the constitutionality of the law before the Supreme Court.

Roque said Duterte, with his legal team, took time to study the piece of legislation weighing the concerns of different stakeholders.

The Bangsamoro leaders were among those who raised concerns in the passage of the anti-terrorism law.

"Passing a class legislation against the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), I would like to stress, would not even cross the minds of the proponents of the said bill. This piece of legislation is against terrorists and terrorism and not against a particular regional/ethnic group," Roque said prior to his confirmation that the anti-terrorism bill was already signed by the President. Celerina Monte/DMS