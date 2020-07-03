The controversial anti-terror bill is now "for final review," Malacañang said on Thursday.

In a virtual press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs (DESLA) has completed its review of the enrolled bill.

"It has been forwarded to the Office of the Executive Secretary for final review," he said.

With the study of the DESLA, he said there is a memorandum recommending a course of action to Duterte.

"May be it's just subject to final approval of the Executive Secretary and then it will be forwarded to the table of the President," Roque added.

He refused to give the details of the recommendations made on the anti-terror bill, saying it is covered by the executive privilege.

Under the law, Duterte could either sign, veto or allow the bill to lapse into law after 30 days following its submission to the Office of the President by Congress.

Some quarters have been opposing the approval of the anti-terror bill due to some alleged infirmities and this could also be used by the administration to harass its critics once it becomes a law. Celerina Monte/DMS