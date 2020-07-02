Makati City police released 113 quarantine protocol violators upon the order of the the Makati prosecutor’s office last Tuesday.

Col. Oscar Jacildo, Makati police chief, said the violators were released around 6 pm from the Guadalupe Nuevo gym where they were detained.

“Our complaint was overturned by our city prosecutor for lack of probable cause,” Jacildo said.

He said no bail was made as the city’s Executive Order 11 which enforces the general community guidelines has no defined penalty.

However, Jacildo said the 113 persons' violation for Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Disease and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act will undergo preliminary investigation on July 7.

Among those released were television host KC Montero and his wife.

The violators were arrested last Sunday after police launched an operation after receiving complaints from the Makati City Hall that the restobar where they are dining were violating health protocols, such as physical distancing.

Makati City Mayor Abby Binay ordered the establishment to stop their operations for violating quarantine protocols. Ella Dionisio/DMS