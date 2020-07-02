Malacañang urged on Wednesday the public not to allow the coronavirus disease cases reach 60,000 by the end of the month as projected by the University of the Philippines' experts.

In a television interview, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque reiterated that in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the people should observe social distancing and wear face mask, among others.

"Let us use our weapons, let us not allow 60,000 because if it becomes 60-70,000, and the so-called RO rate is more than one, it means after one month again, that will double again," he said.

The UP experts, in its Forecast Report No. 11 on June 29, said that based on the current number of cases in the country, including uncategorized cases, and assuming the trends continue, they project that there will be more than 60,000 COVID-19 cases by July 31, with 1,300 deaths.

In the National Capital Region, they foresee the cases to go up to 27,000 by the end of the month, while in the province of Cebu, the projection is 15,000, assuming a continued implementation of ECQ.

"We emphasize that the projected increase in cases and deaths can be prevented by rapidly identifying and breaking chains of viral transmission," UP experts said.

Roque asked the public not to allow the COVID-19 infection to go up to even 50,000 by July 31, noting that the latest number of cases is at over 37,000.

He also appealed to the residents of Cebu City, which remains under the strict enhanced community quarantine, to follow the quarantine measures.

"Just follow and you will see that the number of new COVID-19 cases will plunge if we stay at home," the spokesman added.

On Tuesday, Roque happily said that the government has beaten the projection of UP experts that COVID-19 cases in the country could hit 40,000 by the end of June. Celerina Monte/DMS