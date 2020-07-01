The chief of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Tuesday said a criminal complaint was filed against the 15 cops who involved in the escape of six Chinese at a detention facility last week.

“The 15 police personnel who were on duty when the suspects escaped, we already filed criminal cases at the Prosecutor’s Office,” said Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo, QCPD director, in a press briefing.

He said cases for violating Article 224 of the Revised Penal Code or evasion through negligence were filed against the accused cops who are all relieved from their office.

Montejo said filing of administrative charges against the policemen is still going on.

“Hopefully we will finish this within the time frame,” he said.

Last June 22, six Chinese working at a Philippine offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) detained for syndicated estafa escaped from their detention cell at QCPD headquarters.

Montejo said the six were found missing during a routine headcount at QCPD multi-purpose building on Monday around 9:45 p.m.

The Chinese were re-arrested the next day after they came out of a drainage canal in Barangay Krus na Ligas.

The Chinese were among 342 foreigners apprehended by the Bureau of Immigration last December 2020 in Barangay Bago Bantay for working in the country without proper permit. Ella Dionisio/DMS