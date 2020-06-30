The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved the moratorium in sending locally stranded individuals to three regions and in Cebu, Malacañang said on Monday.

In a virtual press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the suspension covers the entire West Visayas, Central Visayas, Caraga and the whole Cebu island, including Mactan.

"There's a moratorium in these regions because they don't have anymore facility for quarantine, especially in Caraga; Cebu island and Mactan are under ECQ (enhanced community quarantine). And Western Visayas and Eastern Visayas need more spaces for the quarantine facilities," he said.

National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer Carlito Galvez Jr., in the same briefing, said that some local government units have raised concerns that some LSIs were carriers of coronavirus.

Thus, he said the LGUs requested for the suspension of the repatriation of LSIs.

He also noted that some quarantine facilities were "overwhelmed," noting that aside from LSIs, there are also overseas Filipino workers who have been returning home.

Regarding the 5,300 Filipinos from Sabah, Galvez said they would arrive in Zamboanga City in batches with 15-day intervals.

The first batch of 400 is expected to arrive in Zamboanga City by Tuesday, June 30, with the vessel first to pass through Tawi-Tawi where some of the returning Filipinos live, Galvez said.

Before the repatriates leave Sabah, he said they would undergo RT-PCR testing for COVID-19. Celerina Monte/DMS