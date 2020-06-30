At least 100 people, including 19 foreigners, were arrested after they were caught allegedly violating health protocols in Makati City last Sunday.

Major General Debold Sinas, National Capital Police Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief, said the arrested personalities were local and foreign customers who were caught drinking in each table violating social distancing protocol.

Among those arrested, news reports said, was TV host KC Montero.

Initial report said authorities conducted an operation around 5:35 pm at a bar in the 18th floor of M1 Tower, Barangay Salcedo Village where they discovered the customers eating and drinking liquor without following health protocols.

The operation stemmed after they received a complaint from the Makati City Hall about the alleged violation inside the establishment.

Sinas said aside from the owner, 112 others were arrested.

“Among the arrested were 19 foreigners,” he said.

Of the 19, six Taiwanese, three Irish, two British, two Australian, one Korean, one American, one New Zealander, one Thai, one Hong Kong citizen, and one Brazilian.

Arrested were brought to the police station and may face charges for violating the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act in relation to Simple Disobedience to a Person in Authority and city ordinance on strict social distancing.

Sinas said they were temporarily housed at the Barangay Guadalupe Nuevo Gym pending filing of cases in court. Ella Dionisio/DMS