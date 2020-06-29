The Philippine National Police (PNP) has confiscated nearly P100-million worth of illegal drugs in just one week even as the whole country remains under community quarantine.

PNP chief Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa said 51 drug suspects were arrested in 25 separate operations across the country yielding a combined total of 7,606.69 grams of alleged crystal meth and 239,500 fully-grown marijuana plants with estimated value of P99.672 million in the black market.

“The PNP has been consistent in its warning. No let-up in the pursuit of criminals,” Gamboa said.

Citing their latest accomplishments, the PNP chief said an Army reservist and two others were nabbed and P6.8-million worth of alleged shabu were seized in a buy-bust in Quezon City last Saturday.

In another anti-drug operation in Barangay Gaya-gaya, San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan, an alleged drug suspect was killed in an encounter while eight of his cohorts were arrested.

In Cordillera, police forces in Kalinga province destroyed 239,500 fully-grown marijuana plants worth around P47.9 million during the two-day eradication operations in two separate clandestine marijuana farms in the hinterlands of Tinglayan, Kalinga.

In Metro Manila, 29 drug suspects were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Quezon City, Valenzuela City, Taguig City, Marikina City, City of Manila, Caloocan City, San Juan City, Parañaque City and Pasig City.

“Our recent accomplishments nationwide validate the PNP’s determination to eradicate threats to the public’s safety and security,” Gamboa said.

Since June 1, when most parts of the country were placed under the general community quarantine, a total of P 8.432-billion worth of shabu has been confiscated by the PNP Drug Enforcement Group along with local police units and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA). Ella Dionisio/DMS