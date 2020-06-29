The Armed Forces of the Philippines sent Saturday a medical team of nine doctors, 10 nurses, and 13 medical aides to augment efforts after a recent spike in coronavirus disease cases in the city.

The team formed as Task Group Central led by Major Maria Adesitas Sagario have all undergone precautionary swab testing and flu vaccination prior their flight at 8 a.m. via Philippine Air Force C130 aircraft.

"We are proud of this team for stepping up in this dangerous but very important mission. This is what it means to be a soldier and we know more than anyone that no danger of disease will stop us from accomplishing our mission," said Vice Admiral Gaudencio Collado Jr, the AFP Vice Chief of Staff in the send off ceremony at the Villamor Air Base.

Collado joined National Task Force-COVID-19 Chief Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. and Secretary Roy Cimatu of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources as in charge of enforcing COVID-19 protocols in the city.

"You are representing the AFP. Take care of yourself and perform your duties diligently, not only as members of the Armed Forces but also as an individual. This way when all this is over you will have achieved personal fulfillment," Cimatu said.

"I am grateful to all of you for answering this call to help our health workers who are in the frontlines against the pandemic in Cebu. We know this is difficult but your dedication, strength, and bravery will boost the morale of your fellow health workers," Secretary Galvez added.

President Rodrigo Duterte placed Cebu City under enhanced community quarantine last week.

Cebu City has registered 4,417 COVID-19 cases as of June 26, according to Department of Health data.

The AFP has already deployed 405 medical personnel in different emergency quarantine facilities nationwide, including the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, World Trade Center, and Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Metro Manila.

Over 1500 doctors, nurses, and military medical auxiliary are also deployed in military treatment facilities in the country.

"This pandemic has erased the limits on how Filipinos could help in this fight and we are glad to be part of this national effort to control and alleviate the impact of COVID-19 in the country," AFP Chief of Staff General Felimon Santos Jr said. DMS