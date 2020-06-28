Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Roy Cimatu is addressing the political issues among officials in Cebu City as part of his mission to lead the COVID-19 response.

In a public briefing on Saturday, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) spokesman Usec. Benny Antiporda said:''We all know that there are a lot of political issues there that is why it is being addressed by our secretary (Cimatu).''

"Actually there are no definite political issues. It's just that you can see on the situation there in Cebu there is no coordination. The actions from barangay to the local government unit, to the provincial are not united, so our secretary ( is trying to) unite them, to set aside their political issues and unite to save the lives of our people in Cebu," he said.

"Secretary Cimatu emphasized that what is important is unity, to unite the movement of each leaders there, so that the people will not be confused," he added.

Antiporda said because of the discrepancy on the data of national and local health offices in Cebu City, Cimatu directly went to the barangay level to find out what is happening.

"There is a discrepancy on the datas of local and national health office that is why Sec. Cimatu says that their numbers should match so that every leader would have appropriate actions," he said.

"According to (Cebu City) Vice Mayor (Mike) Rama it is first time in their history all political leaders in Cebu City have united and gather in one area to discuss how they will resolve the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

The Department of Health said Friday that COVID-19 cases in Cebu City reached 4,417, the highest in the country. Robina Asido/DMS