The Department of Health ( DOH) said Saturday there were 738 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing total cases to 34, 803.

Fresh cases, or those whose resu are released to patients within three days, rose to 560, driven by 212 cases in the National Capitol Region, 184 cases in Central Visayas and 164 from other regions.

Late cases, or results released to patients four days ago or more, were recorded at 178, with 85 from the NCR and 23 in Central Visayas.

Recoveries continued to rise above 200 cases for nearly two weeks as 249 patients overcame COVID-19. Total recoveries are now at 9,430.

Twelve deaths were reported to increase the total to 1,236. DMS