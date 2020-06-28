The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Saturday announced that 980 UV Express plying to and from Metro Manila and nearby provinces will initially be allowed to operate in 47 routes starting Monday.

LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra said the approved guidelines rationalizing the deployment of the 980 UV Express plying 47 routes is in line with the gradual, calibrated and calculated approach of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) on the resumption of public transportation in Metro Manila amid the General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

Salient provisions in the guidelines include:

? Operators must regularly examine a driver’s fitness to work, checking their body temperature and screening for symptoms of COVID-19;

? Drivers and conductors shall wear masks and gloves at all times;

? Commuters are required to wear masks to be allowed to board a UVE (No Face Mask, No Ride);

? Exact fare shall be paid prior to boarding the PUV or operators/drivers may devise any fare collection system (such as use of a fare drop off) to minimize/prevent transmittal of COVID-19;

? Passenger load must not exceed two passengers per row and passengers should be seated one seat apart;

? Operators shall install impermeable barriers to seal off he driver’s compartment and between rows of seats that are less than one meter apart.

Delgra noted that the LTFRB is not discounting the possibility of deploying additional modern and traditional jeepneys later to augment operations of the 980 UV Express depending on passenger demand.

Delgra appealed to operators and drivers of UV Express to strictly comply with the guidelines set under LTFRB Memorandum Circular 2020-025, which states, among others, that UV express routes shall be terminal-to-terminal, maintain no pick up and drop off of passengers, and not pass through nor traverse EDSA and Commonwealth Avenue, except to cross.

Delgra stressed that the existing UV Express fare rate of P2 per kilometer remains, and no fare adjustment shall be applied unless approved by the LTFRB.

According to Delgra, failure to comply with any of the conditions by the LTFRB may warrant imposition of fines and suspension or cancellation of their franchise.

Below are the list of approved UV Express routes:

1. Meycauayan - Central Integrated Terminal (QC)

2. Obando - MRT North Ave., QC

3. Sto. Niño (Meycauayan Bulacan) - MRT North Ave.

4. Sto. Niño (Meycauayan Bulacan) - Trinoma, MRT North Ave., Mindanao Ave.

5. Heritage (Meycauayan Bulacan) - SM North (QC)

6. Marilao (Bulacan) - SM North Ave.

7. Sto. Niño (Meycauayan Bulacan) - Central Integrated Terminal (QC)

8. SM Marilao (Bulacan) - Sm North (QC)

9. Malhacan (Meycauayan Bulacan) - Quezon Ave. via NLEX

10. Malhacan (Meycauayan Bulacan) - Central Integrated Terminal (QC)

11. Marilao - Central Integrated Terminal (QC)

12. Marilao Terminal - Quezon Ave. Terminal (MRT)

13. Turo (Bocaue, Bulacan) - Central Integrated Terminal

14. Turo (Bocaue, Bulacan) - Central Integrated Terminal via NLEX

15. Turo (Bocaue, Bulacan)) - Mrt / Quezon Ave. Terminal via NLEX

16. SM Marilao (Bulacan) - Central Integrated Terminal

17. Meycauayan - Recto

18. Balagtas - Monumento

19. Springville, Molino Bacoor - Alabang via Daanghari

20. Molino - Alabang via Daanghari

21. Molino Bacoor - Ayala Center Terminal via Skyway

22. Golden City (Dasmariñas) - Ayala Center

23. Pacita - Makati Square

24. Pacita Complex - Ayala Center Terminal via San Pedro Exit

25. Pacita Complex (Laguna) - SM Makati

26. Pacita (San Pedro, Laguna) - Makati Square

27. Pacita Complex - Ayala Center via Southwoods Exit

28. Barangay Mamatid (Cabuyao, Laguna) - Festival Mall

29. Mamatid (Cabuyao, Laguna) - Festival Mall (Alabang)

30. Balibago (Laguna) - SM Southmall (Las Piñas)

31. Taytay ? EDSA Central

32. Greenland Executive Village (Cainta) - Ayala

33. Rodgriguez - Sta. Lucia Grandmall (Cainta)

34. Masinag - Ayala

35. Antipolo - Ayala

36. Antipolo - Ayala Via C5

37. Antipolo - Ayala Via Tikling

38. Antipolo - Ayala Via Circumferencial Rd.

39. San Mateo (Rizal) - Ayala Ave.

40. Binangonan - Sta. Lucia (Cainta)

41. Binangonan - SM Megamall

42. Binangonan -EDSA Starmall

43. Binangonan - EDSA Central

44. Binangonan - Marikina Riverbank via LRT Santolan

45. Cardona - EDSA Starmall

46. Cardona - EDSA Central

47. Morong - SM Megamall