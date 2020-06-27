The government has suspended the issuance of permits for the return of locally stranded individuals (LSI) to their provinces amid the coronavirus disease pandemic.

In a virtual press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the temporary suspension was made while the National Task Force Against COVID-19 is preparing the mechanics for conducting RT-PCR tests before the LSIs are allowed to go back to their respective areas.

"Well, there is a moratorium as what (NTF Chief Implementer Carlito) Galvez said yesterday, with exception of the two 2GO vessels that will sail today," he said.

According to Roque, the LSIs boarded the two passenger ships bound for Bacolod, Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro.

He said this would be the last batch of LSIs that would be allowed to return to their respective hometowns "until we subject them to RT-PCR tests."

The Palace urged the receiving local government units to administer RT-PCR tests in their areas if possible and to subject the returnees to quarantine.

"We will outline (the guidelines) on how to administer PCR tests to the locally stranded individuals," he said, noting that over one million RT-PCR testing kits have arrived in the country recently.

Some LGUs have been blaming the returning LSIs and overseas Filipino workers for the increase of COVID-19 cases in their respective places. Celerina Monte/DMS