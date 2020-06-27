President Rodrigo Duterte honored on Friday the brave Filipino soldiers who joined in the Korean War seven decades ago, saying their memory should inspire the country to rise amid the coronavirus disease pandemic.

"Today we honor the Filipinos and soldiers of all nations who fought valiantly in that war. There is no other way," Duterte said in his message for the 70th anniversary of the Korean War.

"We must recognize bravery is not easy to muster. We must remember heroism very seldom seen, and we must reaffirm values so sacred. They form the bedrock of our special bilateral ties," he said.

"As the world faces emerging challenges yet, let the memory of those who fell in Korean War inspire us all to rise together jointly in solidarity," Duterte stressed.

According to Duterte, over 7,000 young Filipino soldiers joined allies in the Korean War.

From great Battle of Yultong to the Battle of Eerie Hill, he said Filipinos never faltered in defending freedom and the democratic way of life. Celerina Monte/DMS