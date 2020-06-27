Four people, including a couple who were allegedly members of Dawlah Islamiya (DI), were killed in an encounter with police in Parañaque City early Friday morning.

The Parañaque City Police Station said elements from police and military are conducting implementation of search warrant against the couple, Bensaudi and Merhama Abdul Sawari, for illegal firearms and ammunition in their house located at Better Living, Barangay Don Bosco around 12:26 am when the suspects fired at them.

An encounter ensued in the area which resulted in the death of the couple and two others.

The couple were also suspected to be members of the Abu Sayyaf while it is still being determined if the two others belong to terrorist groups.

A police officer was also injured.

Authorities said Merhama Abdul Sawari was the recipient of money remittance from Indonesian Islamic State East Asia (ISEA) facilitator Yoga Fabrianto alias Suhari who was arrested in Sabah, Malaysia last June 2019.

"They were tagged as a financial conduit of Daesh-East Asia because of their established connection with Daulah Islamiyah bomb expert and sub-leader Mundi Sawadjaan alias Abu Marwan,” National Capital Region Police Office chief Major General Debold Sinas said in a statement.

Recovered from the suspects were explosive materials, guns, grenades, and ISIS flags. Ella Dionisio/DMS