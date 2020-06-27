The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved the repatriation of the remains of some 300 overseas Filipino workers who died from various causes, including the coronavirus disease, in Saudi Arabia, Malacañang said on Friday.

In a virtual press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Department of Labor and Employment ( DOLE) and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) have expressed support in the repatriation of all OFWs who perished in the Middle Eastern country.

"Included are those who died of COVID-19," he said.

In a separate statement, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said the bodies will be flown home by early next month.

He said to be repatriated are 152 OFWs who succumbed from COVID-19 and 149 non-COVID casualties.

Bello said preparations for their return have been stepped up.

Part of the arrangement is the set of protocols from the Department of Health for handling, reception and domestic transport of the remains, he said, adding that the three Philippine Overseas Labor Offices will have to abide by the strict guidelines of the Saudi and Philippine governments in the transport of the remains.

Based on initial preparations, DOLE said two chartered planes will separately fly the COVID dead and those who died of non-COVID causes. The bodies will be transported from various points to Riyadh and Jeddah, and will be flown back to the country by the second week of July.

DOLE said it will notify the families of the arrival of the remains of their loved ones, along with their respective local government units to allow their domestic transport.

Upon arrival in the country, the bodies of COVID-19 victims will be transported with the help of the Department of National Defense directly to the crematoriums of choice of the family or the LGU, it said.

The remains of those who died of natural or other causes, meanwhile, will be allowed to be fetched at the airport by their respective families, it added. Celerina Monte/DMS