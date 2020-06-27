President Rodrigo Duterte urged on Friday all the parties to refrain from escalating tension in the South China Sea as he seriously noted recent incidents in the disputed waters.

Duterte made the call during his participation in the 36th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit hosted by Vietnam and held for the first time via a video conference amid the coronavirus disease pandemic.

"Even as our region struggles to contain COVID-19, alarming incidents in the South China Sea occurred. We call on parties to refrain from escalating tensions and abide by responsibilities under international law, notably the 1982 UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea)," he said.

"We urge all parties to adhere to the rule of law and to their commitments to international instruments, including the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea," the President said.

Duterte, however, admitted that there were "constraints" in coming out with "deliverables" as ASEAN deals with China.

"As Country Coordinator for ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations, we face real constraints in dealing with our deliverables. We must not lose sight of strategic interests in the [South] China Sea. We must find innovative ways and exercise flexibility to achieve our common goals," he said.

ASEAN is trying to work with China to come up with a code of conduct of parties in the South China Sea.

"We remain committed to work closely with Member States and China towards the early conclusion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the South China Sea," Duterte said.

Duterte also noted the "rivalry" between the United States and China, which was already underway even before the coronavirus crisis.

"COVID-19 added a new layer to this complex relationship," he said.

"The Great Powers will continue to draw us into their respective camps. We should continue to nimbly engage them in ways that most [benefit us]. We must insist on an open and rules-based international order that gives all countries ? large or small ? not just one voice, but an equal standing," Duterte stressed.

According to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the US is reducing the number of its troops in Europe to move them to other places in Asia, such as in Southeast Asia to counter China's threats.

China, which is claiming almost the entire South China Sea through its nine-dash line theory despite declaring it invalid by a UN Arbitral Tribunal, reportedly is planning to establish an air defense identification zone in the disputed area.

It allegedly took advantage of the pandemic, which originated in its Wuhan City, to continue with its aggressive stance in the South China Sea while other claimant countries are focused in addressing the health crisis.

Other ASEAN member countries, such as the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Vietnam, as well as Taiwan have also claims in the South China Sea.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, who joined the President in the Summit, said that there was no discussion specifically on China's self-declared administrative districts and its plan to establish ADIZ in the disputed waters.

In a virtual press briefing, he said those issues were not mentioned "other than adherence on the rule of law."

He said at least five of the 10 ASEAN leaders raised the South China Sea issue during the Summit.

Roque said the heads of states underscored the need to finally complete the code of conduct of parties in the South China Sea to prevent the escalation of tension in the area. Celerina Monte/DMS