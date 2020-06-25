The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) is ready to submit to the Office of the Ombudsman documents that would help in its investigation on the alleged irregularities at the Department of Health relating to government's coronavirus disease response.

"We, at the DBM, are ready and as far as I know, we will submit tomorrow the documents that the Office of the Ombudsman has been asking us," said Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado in the "Laging Handa" press briefing.

He expressed hope that the documents his office would forward to the Ombudsman could help in its investigation.

"Our department is ready to obey all the orders," he added.

Ombudsman Samuel Martires earlier asked the DBM and the DOH to submit the necessary documents, including the special allotment release orders relating to the benefits of health workers who perished or became severely ill due to COVID-19.

He formed teams to jointly probe Duque and other Health officials over the alleged anomalous purchase of test kits, and delayed purchase of personal protective equipment and other medical gear for the health workers and release of benefits to medical frontliners. Celerina Monte/DMS