Another police staff sergeant was arrested by the Philippine National Police- Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (PNP-IMEG) for engaging in cockfighting Sunday afternoon.

Police Brigadier General Ronald Lee, IMEG director, said Police Staff Sergeant Charlito Tinoy with three others was arrested around 2:30 pm at Sudlon, Lahug, Cebu City.

Lee said Tinoy was assigned at the Regional Personnel Holding Accounting Section.

“(He) was arrested while actually manning, betting in the illegal cockfighting game,” he said.

The suspects were arrested by operatives from IMEG Visayas Field Unit and Cebu Police Provincial Office after they received complaints that an illegal cockfighting is taking place despite the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the city.

People around the area were also caught violating health protocols such as wearing face masks and social distancing.

“We are intensifying our monitoring of policemen involved in all forms of illegal activities and assure the public that we will apprehend them as soon as we have built enough evidence against them,” Lee said.

Recovered during the raid were cockfighting paraphernalia, including gaffs or ‘Tari’, cash bets and several fighting cock.

Lee said Tinoy and the three civilians caught were taken to the PNP-IMEG office in Visayas Field Unit for documentation and filing of criminal charges.

Last June 15, IMEG also arrested a police staff sergeant after he was caught in the act leading an illegal cockfighting in Pasig City . Ella Dionisio/DMS