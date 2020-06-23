Philippine Navy landing dock ship BRP Davao Del Sur left the Port of Manila to transport medical equipment and 402 locally stranded individuals to the Visayas region on Monday.

Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, acting Philippine Navy public affairs director, said BRP Davao del Sur bound for Cebu and Iloilo departed Pier 13, South Harbor around 9 am.

Roxas said 402 out of the earlier reported 450 LSIs made it to the voyage as some who underwent medical screening were tested positive in the rapid test. Others opted not to push through with the voyage, including locally stranded individuals bound for Cebu due to travel restrictions.

"In addition to these 402 locally stranded individuals are the remaining three repatriates from India and Sri Lanka. This makes a total of 405 passengers bound for Iloilo," she said.

Roxas said "the LSIs in transit will only be allowed to disembark at the port of Iloilo, as Cebu City bans entry of LSIs under the enhanced community quarantine in effect in the area."

"Only the 2,508 boxes of PPEs and medical supplies intended for the frontliners in the region will be allowed to be delivered to the Office of Civil Defense in Cebu," she said.

"The ship is expected to arrive at the Port San Pedro, Iloilo City in the afternoon of June 23," she added. Robina Asido/DMS