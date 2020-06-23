The government would only allow traditional jeepneys in Metro Manila if other modes of public transport would be insufficient, Malacañang said on Monday.

In a virtual press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the "hierarchy" of public transport would be observed.

"We are going to use first the modern PUVs (public utility vehicles), then the UV Express, then the traditional jeepney," he said.

The government would fully deploy first the PUVs before the UV Express.

"Once fully deployed and the supply is not enough, we will consider deploying traditional jeepneys," Roque added.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases as much as possible does not allow the use of traditional jeepneys due to its design that passengers have to sit face-to-face.

In the case of modernized jeepneys, Roque said passengers are seated in one direction and social distancing could be observed.

He said traditional jeepneys are allowed in places where there are no other modes of public transport.

Roque noted that the Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board allowed on Monday 308 modern jeepneys to operate and more in the coming days.

Quoting the Department of Transportation, he said that UV Express would also be allowed to ply certain routes within the month.

Thousands of jeepney drivers have lost their livelihood during the coronavirus disease pandemic as the government continues to prohibit them from operating.

The administration has also been pushing for the modernization of jeepneys despite the opposition of many operators and drivers. Celerina Monte/DMS