The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has given modern public utility jeepneys (PUJs) the green light to ply 15 routes starting Monday, June 22 to serve areas in Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ).

In a memorandum circular dated June 19, the LTFRB said that modern jeepneys or those units that have complied with the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines (OFG) will be allowed to ply the identified routes.

Covered by the memorandum circular are operators of OFG-compliant jeepneys that have consolidated themselves as juridical entities under the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) with valid and existing certificate of public convenience (CPC) or have been granted provisional authority for OFG-compliant PUJs in the National Capital Region, and those that will be entering Metro Manila from nearby provinces.

“The resumption of PUJ operations in 15 routes in Metro Manila is part of our calibrated response to restore mass transportation in Metro Manila and in the adjacent provinces as we transition into new normal, taking into consideration the strict health protocols being enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III.

Operators with expired PAs or CPCs who are covered by LTFRB Board Resolution No. 062 dated April 19, LTFRB Board Resolution No. 100 dated 09 May 2020 are covered by the memorandum circular.

The resumption of modern PUJ operations in Metro Manila and in nearby provinces, will be done gradually with 15 routes to open on June 22.

The LTFRB has allowed 308 OFG-compliant modern jeepneys to ply the identified routes.

The 15 Metro Manila routes with the corresponding number of PUJs per route are:

1. Novaliches ? Malinta via Paso de Blas

2. Bagumbayan Taguig ? Pasig via San Joaquin

3. Fort Bonifacio Gate 3 ? Guadalupe-Market Market-ABC Loop Service

4. Pandacan ? Leon Guinto

5. Quezon Avenue ? LRT 5th Avenue Station

6. Cubao (Diamond) ? Roces Super Palengke

7. EDSA Buendia-Mandaluyong City Hall via Jupiter, Rockwell

8. Divisoria-Gasak via H. Lopez

9. Punta-Quiapo via Sta. Ana

10. Boni Pinatubo ? Stop and Shop, vice versa

11. Boni Robinson’s Complex-Kalentong/JRC vice versa

12. Nichols-Vito Cruz

13. Filinvest City Loop

14. Alabang Town Center (ATC)-Ayala Alabang Village

15. Vito Cruz Taft Avenue-PITX Loop Service

The following additional PUJ routes will be opened by the LTFRB on June 24, and on June 26 to serve other parts of Metro Manila that are adjacent to provinces as part of its calibrated resumption of public utility vehicle operations during the enforcement of the GCQ:

June 24:

1. Bagong Silang - SM Fairview

2. Malanday - Divisoria via M.H. del Pilar

3. Parang, Marikina ? Cubao

4. Eastwood, Libis - Capitol Commons

5. Gasak - Recto via Dagat-dagatan

6. PITx ? Lawton

7. Alabang ? Zapote

8. PITX ? Nichols

9. PITX - SM Southmall

June 26:

1. Quirino Highway - UP Town Center

2. SM Fairview - Commonwealth via Regalado Ave.

3. QMC Loop

4. Tikling - Binangonan

5. Antipolo - Pasig via East Bank Road

6. Rosario - Pinagbuhatan Pasig

7. West Aveune - P. Noval via Del Monte

8. Biñan - Balibago via Manila South Road

9. Tramo - Sucat

10. San Isidro - Congressional Junction Dasmarinas

Aside from being compliant to the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines, the modern jeepneys that will be plying routes during the GCQ must also be registered and with valid personal passenger insurance policies.

The modern jeepneys must also be equipped with GNSS (global navigation satellite system) or global positioning system for proper monitoring of movement.

As part of the enforcement of health protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (CIVID-19), jeepneys will have to make use of cashless fare payments. Jeepney operators and drivers must make sure that commuters can make use of their mobile apps or contactless smart cards to pay for fares.

Further, jeepney drivers, conductors and passengers must wear face masks at all times, drivers or operators should provide a disinfecting foot bath for passengers to use before boarding the jeepney, and physical distancing must strictly be observed inside the jeepneys. The passenger load of each jeepney must not exceed 50 percent of its seating capacity (excluding the driver and conductor).

Passengers must be seated one seat apart and no standing passengers will be allowed. Seats to be occupied by passengers must be properly marked in the vehicle.

Should jeepney operators wish to maximize the 50 percent passenger load of the unit, impermeable barriers to separate the driver’s compartment and between rows of seats that are less than one meter apart, are allowed to be installed.

In addition, jeepneys plying the identified routes during the GCQ must also properly display the existing fare matrix for the information of the passengers.

The LTFRB said OFG-compliant non-aircon PUJs will collect a minimum fare of P11 for the first four kilometers and P1.50 for each succeeding kilometer. OFG-compliant airconditioned PUJs will collect P11 for the first four kilometers and P1.80 for each succeeding kilometer.

PUV operators and drivers who fail to comply with any of the aforementioned conditions will be subjected to the imposition of fines/penalties, or cancellation or suspension of their certificate of public convenience or provisional authority under Joint Administrative Circular No. 2014-001. LTFRB