The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is formulating the guidelines that will allow UV Express to resume operations before the end of the month in Metro Manila after full deployment of modernized PUJs.

LTFRB Chairman MartinDelgra III said that the technical working group (TWG) composed of representatives from the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and LTFRB is finalizing the proposed guidelines that will govern the resumption of operations of UV Express in NCR.

According to Delgra, the TWG has been exercising extra prudence to come up with the proposed guidelines that operators and drivers of UV Express should abide by in areas under General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

“We are exhausting all efforts to balance our mandate in transportation with our responsibility of helping prevent the spread of COVID-19. That is why we are observing a gradual and calculated approach for the resumption of public transportation particularly in areas under GCQ,” he said.

LTFRB assured UV Express operators that the LTFRB, under the auspices of the DOTr, is working double-time to implement Phase Two for the resumption of public transportation in Metro Manila, UV Express operations included.

From June 1-21, the government has implemented Phase One of the resumption of public transportation in GCQ areas, which include the operation of rail transport, point-to-point (P2P) bus service, city buses, taxis, Transport Network Vehicle Service, shuttle services, tricycles, and bicycles. LTFRB