Six hundred fifty three new coronavirus disease ( COVID-19) cases were reported by the Department of Health (DOH) Sunday, pushing total cases to 30,052.

This came a day after new cases jumped to 943 , bringing the aggregate to 29,400.

Out of the new cases, there were 415 fresh cases of which the National Capitol Region accounted for 219 followed by 107 from other regions and 89 in Central Visayas.

Late cases reached 238, with 177 from Central Visayas, 32 from the National Capitol Region and 29 from other regions.

The DOH reported 243 patients recovered from the COVID-19, bringing total recoveries to 7,893. There were 19 new deaths, raising the tally to 1,169. DMS

