The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) commissioned its light twin engine helicopter H145 in a ceremony in Pasay City on Thursday.

The ceremony, held at the headquarters of Coast Guard Aviation Force (CGAF), was led by PCG Commandant Vice Admiral George Ursabia Jr.

Also present during the commissioning ceremony were Vice Admiral Lyndon Latorre, commander of Coast Guard Education Training and Doctrine Command, as well as Captain Philipps Soria, commander of CGAF.

Ursabia recognized the significant role of the CGAF in strengthening the whole-of-government initiative in addressing the COVID-19 crisis.

Ursabia also challenged the men and women of the CGAF to ensure efficient use of the newest asset of the Philippine Coast Guard in supporting the nationwide battle for public health and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It took us years to acquire CGH-1452 and by God’s grace, it is finally commissioned into Coast Guard service," he said.

"As we utilize this asset in transporting PPE sets, medical supplies, and provisions to frontline workers, let us remain steadfast in praying for the organization and the country during this time trying time. Our God hears our prayers,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS