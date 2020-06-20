The Joint Task Force COVID Shield on Friday said city and municipal police station chiefs should coordinate with their respective local government units (LGU) for the creations of “One-Stop Shop” which will cater documents needed for travel of locally stranded individuals.

Police Lt. General Guillermo Eleazar, JTF commander, said the coordination of police chiefs and directors with the LGUs is essential since one of the two requirements for the issuance of a travel authority, the medical clearance certificate, is being issued by the local city and municipal health office.

The other requirement for the issuance of a travel authority is the coordination by the concerned local task forces against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

A travel authority, which has been delegated to the chiefs of police and police station commanders, is needed for locally stranded individuals and emergency travelers that involve crossing the borders of Metro Manila and provinces.

"As per the guidance of Secretary of the Interior and Local Government (SILG) Eduardo Año, the ‘One-Stop Shop' shall provide prompt and efficient assistance to all locally stranded individuals within their area of responsibility, particularly in securing medical clearance certificate (MCC) and travel authority,” said Eleazar.

Eleazar said city and municipal ‘One-Stop Shop’ could be established inside the municipal and city hall, in police stations or in any area depending on the decision of the local chief executive.

He added Año advised local chief executives to designate a hotline for their respective 'One-Stop Shop' in order to reach out to as many locally stranded individuals in their respective areas of responsibility.

On the part of the JTF COVID Shield, Eleazar said they will be sending copies of the nationwide travel protocol flow chart, which they crafted in order to answer all questions about domestic travels, to the ‘One-Stop Shop’ for information dissemination.

Since the order was issued recently, the Philippine National Police (PNP) shall continue to facilitate issuing a travel authority through the PNP Help Desk while waiting for the One-Stop Shops in their area.

The city and municipal 'One-Stop Shop' are expected to regularly report to the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) on the progress of their assistance to the locally stranded individuals and emergency travelers. Ella Dionisio/DMS