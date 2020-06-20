Malacañang said on Friday there is no need for Vice President Leni Robredo to be named in the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement after former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV dared Malacañang to appoint Robredo as head of IATF if it really wanted to flatten the curve, noting her efforts to find ways on how to assist Filipinos amid the coronavirus disease pandemic.

Roque said it was unfortunate that Trillanes, a staunch critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, was "sowing intrigue and division" during this challenging time of COVID-19.

The former senator, according to Roque, should not make an issue when there was none when he made a statement that Robredo could have offered solutions to the health crisis instead of criticizing the administration.

He said his previous statement was simply a response to a specific question by media.

"And we reiterate this to the Vice President: If she could offer solutions on how to address those who earlier tested negative for COVID-19 in Metro Manila but tested positive once they reached their respective provinces, I would be more than willing to submit her proposed solutions to the Inter-Agency Task Force," the spokesman said.

"Be that as it may, this does not diminish the fact we acknowledge the contributions of the Vice President in the fight against COVID-19. She is helping in her own ways and if her intentions are genuine, there is no need for her to be appointed or designated in the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), as suggested by the former Senator," Roque stressed.

He asked Trillanes not to twist his statement for the sake of "political relevance."

He urged the former lawmaker to just do his share to alleviate the plight of the people amid the pandemic. Celerina Monte/DMS