As the country commemorates the 159th birth anniversary of Dr. Jose Rizal, Malacañang hailed on Friday the courageous frontliners, who are the modern day heroes, amid the coronavirus disease pandemic.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the life of Rizal, the national hero, is a testament of how a single person’s deep love for his country could spark the re-awakening of the forefathers' desire for freedom and change.

"This occasion reminds us of Dr. Rizal's young life, dedicated to service, which rings a bell in these challenging times," he said.

"We are proud to see today modern-day heroes -- our courageous frontliners -- who rise up to the challenge and serve as beacons of hope to a people weary and fearful of the present global health scare," Roque said.

He urged the Filipino youth to be like Rizal by being agents of genuine transformation for the country.

"We ask our people, the youth in particular, whom our beloved hero referred to as the 'hope for our future,' to take inspiration from his life and emulate his principles to be agents of genuine transformation for a better Philippines," Roque added. Celerina Monte/DMS