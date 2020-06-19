Malacañang said on Thursday that over 34,000 locally stranded individuals have returned to their provinces.

Citing the data of the Department of Interior and Local Government, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said as of June 17, there were 45,565 locally stranded individuals.

"Of this number, 34,571 have already returned to their provinces," he said in a virtual press briefing.

Roque said there are no more locally stranded individuals at Villamor Air Base and Philippine State College of Aeronautics.

The government earlier designated Villamor Air Base Elementary School and Philsca as temporary shelters for those locally stranded individuals who were waiting for their flight at the airport or buses that would bring them to their provinces. The locally stranded individuals were also tested first for coronavirus before they were allowed to leave.

Roque said the Department of Social Welfare and Development has given a total of P2.697-million worth of assistance to the locally stranded individuals.

Of the total amount, P1.078 million was in the form of financial aid to 539 individuals while P1.6 million for the provision of sleeping and sanitation kits for 963 beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, Roque said Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez and Agriculture Secretary William Dar have submitted to the Office of the President the request to import rice.

He said Duterte's "proper authorization" is needed before the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Agriculture and Philippine International Trading Corp. could import rice despite having a documented bid processes ahead of the target July 15.

"But there was no notice of award that PITC issued without authorization from the President," Roque added. Celerina Monte/DMS