Some 1.3 million families have received the second tranche of cash assistance under the government's Social Amelioration Program, Malacañang said on Thursday.

In a virtual press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the initial recipients as of June 16 were members of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or the conditional cash transfer program.

Those who received the second tranche came from Benguet, Pangasinan, Region III or Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Region IV-A or Calabrzon, Albay, Iloilo, Bacolod City, Cebu, Zamboanga City and Davao City.

Under SAP, over 18 million low-income families and vulnerable sectors could receive P5,000 to P8,000 each depending on the minimum wage rate in the region where the beneficiaries live.

The program was launched to assist families who have been greatly affected by coronavirus disease pandemic. Celerina Monte/DMS