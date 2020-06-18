There is no reason for President Rodrigo Duterte to veto the anti-terror bill, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

In an interview, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the bill was certified as urgent by Duterte.

"If the provisions of the bill, which the President certified as urgent, have not changed, there was no reason to veto it," he said.

He said that Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo had came out with his opinion on the enrolled bill.

Roque said the Office of the Executive Secretary and the Department of Justice are reviewing the bill just to make sure there are no provisions which are against the Constitution.

"That's the standard. The anti-terror bill is not being given special treatment. That's the procedure before the President signs a bill," he added.

Some quarters, particularly human rights groups, have been opposing the anti-terror bill due to alleged some constitutional infirmities. Once it becomes law, they were concerned that authorities could abuse their power, particularly against the critics of the Duterte administration. Celerina Monte/DMS