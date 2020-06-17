A former police officer who is allegedly the hitman of a kidnapping group targetting officials of the Bureau of Internal Revenue was arrested by the Philippine National Police- Anti Kidnapping Group in Bulacan on Monday.

According to PNP-AKG, former PO3 Allan Formilleza was arrested by their operatives in Caypombo, Sta. Maria, Bulacan.

Formilleza has three arrest warrants for cases of murder, estafa, and theft.

He is the alleged hitman of ‘Gapos Gang’, a group operating in Metro Manila and Central Luzon known for victimizing Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) officials.

Formilleza is detained at the PNP-AKG headquarters and will face appropriate charges.

Four years since the PNP policy on internal cleansing program was implemented, Directorate for Personnel and Records Management (DPRM) said more than 4,000 cops were dismissed from service after being involved in illegal activities.

DPRM said 4,208 personnel have been dismissed from the police and they penalized a total of 14,432 for various administrative cases ranging from demotion to withholding of privileges.

It added that 7,324 personnel were suspended while 760 police officers were demoted.

Also, there were 555 police personnel whose salaries were forfeited, 1,327 reprimanded, 101 restricted to quarters, and 157 saw their privileges withheld. Ella Dionisio/DMS