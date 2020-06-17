President Rodrigo Duterte has admitted that he was not sure if the country is experiencing a second wave of coronavirus disease cases.

In a televised public message on Monday night in Malacañang, Duterte, however, said it was "very heartening" to know the number of COVID-19 recoveries at 6,252 as of Monday.

"You know, I cannot say it's second wave because (the number of) infected (individuals) is still increasing and those who died is (about) 1,000," he said.

"Although what is very heartening is the recovery which is about 6,252. It's a good record compared to the other countries," the President said, adding that he was not sure if it could be attributed to the weather in the country, which is not too cold.

"Maybe it's not too cold or the germ is not really - find no comfort in hot places," he said.

Duterte also warned parents from bringing with their children with them outside their homes.

"The problem is if you will bring with you your children or you allow children to go out when the place is not yet ready for them to be outside and they get sick, don't blame us. Do not forget that we warned you about the grave consequences," he stressed.

He urged the people to listen to the government's advice because it is for their own good.

He reiterated the call for the public to always observe proper social distancing, washing of hands and wearing of masks, among others.

"Bear in mind that you have a part in our collective effort to prevail against the pandemic," he said.

Duterte said once there is a vaccine or medicine against COVID-19, the government would immediately order and distribute it to the people. Celerina Monte/DMS