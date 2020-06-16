Malacañang said on Monday that the government has already sent home 379 locally stranded individuals.

In a virtual press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that based on the data of the Department of Interior and Local Government, as of 6am of June 14, there were 764 LSIs at Villamor Air Base Elementary School and Philippine State College of Aeronautics.

"Three hundred seventy-nine were already given assistance for transport. We have remaining 385 (LSIs)," he said.

He said 150 stranded were bound for Davao and General Santos City while 150 would be bound for Davao City via Cebu Pacific.

Roque said the Department of Social Welfare and Development had distributed 633 sleeping kits and 633 sanitary kits for the LSIs and P2,000 financial assistance for each of the 539 LSIs. Celerina Monte/DMS