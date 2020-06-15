Newspaper Tempo’s editorial cartoonist died three days after he was hit-and-run by an unidentified motorist in Dasmariñas City, Cavite last June 7.

According to Dasmariñas City Police Station, Norman Isaac, 73, a multi-awarded cartoonist, was hit by a motorcycle while crossing the pedestrian along Jose Abad Santos Avenue, Barangay Salitran IV, around 8am.

Police said the suspect fled towards Salitran direction and while there were some witnesses to the incident, they failed to capture or remember the plate number of the said motorcycle.

Isaac fell down causing him to sustain physical injury and was brought at Pagamutan ng Dasmariñas for medical treatment. However, on June 10, he was pronounced dead while being treated.

Investigators are now looking at any possible CCTV footage around the place of incident for any lead that could help them identify the suspect.

A case conference will be held by the Cavite Provincial Police Office on Monday to find out what already happened in the one week investigation of the Dasmariñas City Police Station.

Isaac received a number of awards throughout the years, including first prize for ASEAN Editorial Cartoon Contest last 2007; Best Editorial Cartoonist, Global Media Awards, at Population Institute, USA in 1997; and Best Editorial Cartoonist, National Press Club Journalism Awards in 1989. Ella Dionisio/DMS